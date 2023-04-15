Seahawks Waiving WR Easop Winston

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are waiving WR Easop Winston.

Winston, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles waived Winston coming out of training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. He then joined the Saints for the 2021 season.

The Browns claimed Winston off of waivers from the Saints in 2022 but he never appeared in a game for Cleveland.

In 2021, Winston appeared in three games for the Saints and returned 10 kicks for 119 total yards.