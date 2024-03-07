Seahawks Working To Re-Sign DL Leonard Williams Before Free Agency

Seahawks GM John Schneider said on SeattleSports Thursday that they’re currently in negotiations with free agent DL Leonard Williams and his representative regarding an extension.

“He played great. We’re trying to get him back, we’d love to have him back. He’s definitely a priority for us. We’re in the negotiations right now. The agents know how we feel. We’re trying to retain him, no doubt,” Williams said, per John Boyle.

Williams was franchise-tagged twice with the Giants, which ultimately prevented it from being an option for Seattle this offseason.

Williams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him in 2020. He was tagged again in 2021 before signing a three-year, $63 million extension with the Giants.

Williams was traded to the Seahawks last year and made a a base salary of $18 million for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Williams appeared in 18 games for the Giants and Seahawks and recorded 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and one pass deflection.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.