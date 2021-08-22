Seahawks WR John Ursua Out For Season With ACL Tear

On Sunday, Seahawks WR John Ursua announced on Instagram live that he suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

“So for all of those asking, last night I tore my ACL, so I’ll be out for the season,” Ursua said, via Seahawks House. “But it’s alright. I’ll be back. Had fun playing out there. Fun catching some balls, making some plays. Good vibes. Appreciate it. Tore my right ACL back in 2017. Now, I tore my left side. So just got to get it right, get back, build the strength back up and get back out there.”

You can expect the Seahawks to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Ursua, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Seattle.

However, the Seahawks placed Ursua on waivers and later re-signed him to their practice squad. Seattle brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2019, Ursua appeared in three games for the Seahawks and caught one pass for 11 yards receiving and no touchdowns.