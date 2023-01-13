Sean McVay Returning For 2023 Season

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Sean McVay informed members of the Rams’ organization that he will be returning as head coach for the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport adds that McVay is currently sorting through his potential staff changes for next season.

McVay was clear that he wanted to take some time to decide what his next step will be, as there has been serious interest in him from networks.

McVay is under team control through the 2026 season after signing an extension before the season.

The Rams lost offensive coordinator Liam Cohen this offseason and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is once again a head-coaching candidate, so there is some work to do in terms of the coaching staff from here.

McVay, 36, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017. The Rams signed him to an extension this past September.

In six seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 60-37 (61.9 percent) to go along with four playoff appearances (7-3 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl, with one championship.