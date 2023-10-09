Steelers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they’ve signed FB Jack Colletto to their practice squad and released FB Zander Horvath and P Brad Wing from the unit.

Here’s the Steelers’ updated practice squad:

Wing, 32, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2013. He later caught on with the Steelers in January of 2014 before later being traded to the Giants in return for a 2016 conditional seventh-round pick.

Wing was entering the third year of his four-year, $7.05 million contract when the Giants released him in March of 2018. He later joined the Steelers and has been on and off of their practice squad.

In 2023, Wing appeared in two games for the Steelers and totaled 495 yards on 11 attempts (45 YPA).