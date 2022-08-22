Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced two roster moves on Monday, including signing OT Adrian Ealy and cutting OT Jordan Tucker.

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad.

Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season.

During his four-year college career, Ealy appeared in 28 games and made 23 starts, the majority at right tackle. He was second-team All-Big-12 as a senior.