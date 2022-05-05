Steelers Begin Second Round Of GM Interviews With Ryan Cowden & John Spytek

According to NFL Media, the Steelers will begin second interviews for their GM vacancy on Thursday with Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek among others.

Steelers long-time GM Kevin Colbert just wrapped up his final draft for the team and is expected to step down.

Pittsburgh has already met with several GM candidates for the position including:

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Second interview)

(Second interview) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Second interview)

(Second interview) Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN’s Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed)

Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts executive (Interviewed) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers’ assistant GM Dan Morgan. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl . (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Vikings GB Rick Spielman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bills GM Doug Whaley (Interviewed)

Cowden is in his 21st NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there. He joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.

Cowden had an interview request from the Washington Football Team and Giants earlier this offseason before meeting with the Steelers.

Spytek was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs.

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel.