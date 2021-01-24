Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey Has Told Teammates He’s Likely To Retire

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey has told teammates he is likely retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL.

According to Dulac, Pouncey could make the decision official at some point in the near future, barring a change of heart.

Pouncey, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $45.49 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract last March.

In 2020, Pouncey has started 13 games for the Steelers at center.

For his career, Pouncey has appeared in 134 games for the Steelers and make 104 starts for them at center. Pouncey is a nine-time Pro Bowler and was selected to two All-Pro teams.

We’ll have more regarding Pouncey as the news is available.