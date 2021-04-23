Steelers CB Justin Layne Arrested Following Traffic Stop

Steelers CB Justin Layne was arrested in Lake County, Ohio early Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

Layne was arrested after a traffic stop at 3 am. He has been charged with driving under suspension, a speed limit violation, and having a firearm in his vehicle.

Layne is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Layne, 23, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,785,655 contract that includes a $918,664 signing bonus.

In 2020, Layne appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 22 tackles and no interceptions or pass deflections.

During his three-year college career at MSU, Layne recorded 130 tackles, a half sack, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble and 24 pass defenses over the course of 31 games.