Steelers Close Deal To Hire OC Brian Angelichio

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have finalized a deal to make Vikings TE coach Brian Angelichio their next offensive coordinator.

It’s a key role on the staff even if new Steelers HC Mike McCarthy will call the plays.

Angelichio worked under McCarthy as his tight ends coach in Green Bay for three seasons.

Angelichio, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as their TE coach back in 2012.

From there, he worked in the same position with the Browns, Packers, Commanders, and Panthers. He was then hired as the TE coach and passing game coordinator for the Vikings in 2022.