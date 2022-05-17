Steelers Complete Second Interview With Executive Omar Khan For GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve completed a second-round interview with Vice President of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan for their general manager vacancy.

Here’s the updated tracker for the Steelers’ GM search:

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Second interview)

(Second interview) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Second interview)

(Second interview) Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Second interview)

(Second interview) Former Bills GM Doug Whaley (Second Interview)

(Second Interview) Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl . (Second Interview)

. (Second Interview) Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed)

Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts executive (Interviewed) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers’ assistant GM Dan Morgan. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Vikings GB Rick Spielman (Interviewed)

Khan, 43, took his first NFL job as a scouting/personnel intern for the Saints back in 1997. After four years in New Orleans, he left to become the Steelers football administration coordinator.

Khan worked his way up to VP of football & business administration in 2016. He has interviewed for a number of GM jobs in past years, including the Jets, Seahawks and Panthers.