Steelers Confident RB Jaylen Warren Will Be On 2025 Roster

Per Ray Fittipaldo, Steelers GM Omar Khan said they are confident RB Jaylen Warren will be on the team in 2025.

Warren is set to be a restricted free agent and Pittsburgh still needs to tender him to retain the right to match any offer another team gives him.

Gerry Dulac mentioned that Pittsburgh would at least use a right-of-first-refusal tender on Warren, which will cost them $3.185 million in 2025. It gives them the right to match any offer the running back receives from other teams.

Should the Steelers use a second-round tender on Warren, it would cost Pittsburgh $5.217 million in 2025 and give them a second-round pick if they opt against matching an offer he receives.

Warren, 26, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022. He signed a three-year, $2,572,000 rookie contract and is set to be a restricted free agent.

In 2024, Warren appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 120 rushing attempts for 511 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 38 receptions for 310 yards (8.2 YPC).

