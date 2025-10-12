Steelers DB Miles Killebrew Ruled Out With Right Knee Injury

Steelers S Miles Killebrew was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Browns after suffering a non-contract injury to his right knee.

Killebrew, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before electing to re-sign with Detroit in 2020 on a one-year, $2 million contract.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year contract in 2022. He later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract with Pittsburgh in 2022 before re-signing with the team once again on a two-year, $6.5 million contract in March of 2025.

In 2025, Killebrew has appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded four tackles.

We will have more on Killebrew as it becomes available.