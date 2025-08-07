Steelers DT Cameron Heyward Seeking Restructured Contract

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Steelers DT Cameron Heyward is seeking a restructured contract for the season.

Schefter mentions Heyward hasn’t fully participated in practice yet due to the contract situation. According to Schefter, the two sides have addressed these desires privately, but there has not been any progress on a reworked deal.

Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, $13.45 million of which has already been earned in the form of a roster bonus. He’s looking for a raise after the recent boom in the market for defensive players.

Heyward, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

Pittsburgh then signed Heyward to a three-year, $45 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Heyward appeared in and started all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 71 total tackles, eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 11 passes defended.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Heyward as the news is available.