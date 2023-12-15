Steelers Elevate LB Kyron Johnson From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they elevated LB Kyron Johnson from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 15.

We have elevated LB Kyron Johnson to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad.

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad, but was later released and joined the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in two games for the Steelers but hasn’t recorded any statistics.