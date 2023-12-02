Steelers Elevating LB Kyron Johnson For Week 13

The Steelers announced Saturday that they have elevated LB Kyron Johnson for Week 13.

We have elevated LB Kyron Johnson to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/l1CSLlJSbf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2023

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad, but was later released and joined the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.

We will have more news on Johnson when it becomes available.