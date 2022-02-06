Steelers Expected To Hire Teryl Austin As DC On Monday

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are expected to officially promote assistant HC Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator on Monday.

Austin will replace retired DC Keith Butler, as has been expected.

Austin, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2003 as their defensive backs coach. He had stints with the Cardinals and Ravens before the Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator back in 2014.

The Lions made the decision to move on from Austin after hiring Matt Patricia as head coach. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before joining the Steelers for the 2019 season.