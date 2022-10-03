Steelers Expected To Move Forward With Kenny Pickett As Starter

Ian Rapoport reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to move forward with first-round QB Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, replacing QB Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

In 2022, Trubisky appeared in four games for the Steelers and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 653 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his five-year college career, Pickett completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 12,303 yards to go with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 2022, Pickett has appeared in one game for the Steelers and thrown for 120 yards to go with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.