Steelers Finalize New Deal For DC Teryl Austin

Gerry Dulac reports that the Steelers have finalized a deal to bring back Teryl Austin as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Indications were that Austin was going to return to Pittsburgh for the 2024 season, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Austin, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2003 as their defensive backs coach. He had stints with the Cardinals and Ravens before the Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator back in 2014.

The Lions made the decision to move on from Austin after hiring Matt Patricia as head coach. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before joining the Steelers for the 2019 season as the secondary coach.

Pittsburgh later promoted him to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2023, Pittsburgh’s defense ranked No. 6 in scoring defense, No. 21 in total defense, No. 17 against the pass and No. 19 against the run.