Steelers Fired OC Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday they have fired OC Matt Canada.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been a sore spot for the past couple of seasons with Canada drawing an intense amount of scrutiny.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin evidently felt it was time for a change despite defending Canada earlier this season. Gerry Dulac notes Steelers owner Art Rooney II was involved in the decision, too.

Matt Garafolo reports QB coach Mike Sullivan will take over as the play-caller. Aditi Kinkhabwala says RB coach Eddie Faulkner will have the title of interim OC and speak to the media during the week.

Canada, 51, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Indiana University back in 1994. He bounced around the college football ranks with Butler, Northern Illinois, and Indiana until signing as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator in 2012.

From there, Canada served as NC State’s offensive coordinator from 2013-2015, Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in 2016, LSU’s in 2017, and Maryland’s for 2018 where he eventually became the interim Head coach.

He signed on as the Steelers quarterbacks’ coach to begin his NFL coaching career and was later promoted to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2021.

In 2023, the Steelers’ offense ranks No. 28 in total yards, No. 28 in total points, No. 16 in rushing yards and No. 31 in passing yards.