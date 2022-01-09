Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Expected To Step Down Following 2022 NFL Draft

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert has acknowledged to those close to him that 2021 is probably his final season.

Colbert’s contract runs through the 2022 NFL Draft and the expectation is the longtime Steelers GM will retire after that.

This has been in the works for some time, as Colbert has taken a series of one-year deals the past few seasons while mulling when to step away.

There are two strong internal candidates to replace Colbert in Pittsburgh — VP of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt. Pelissero and Rapoport add Colbert could stay on in an advisory role to help the transition.

Earlier this year, Aditi Kinkhabwala noted Colbert has told other people he planned to retire when QB Ben Roethlisberger did.

Colbert, 65, has spent the past 21 seasons as the team’s general manager and led them to a record of 225-124-3 (64.4 percent), which includes 13 playoff appearances, three trips to the Super Bowl and two championships.