Steelers Had Formal Combine Interview With Penn State QB Drew Allar

According to Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers held a formal Combine interview with Penn State QB Drew Allar.

Allar is one of a few intriguing prospects battling to determine the pecking order, likely starting late in the first round through Day 2 and into Day 3 of the draft.

It would not be surprising to see the Steelers interview most of the notable quarterback prospects in this class this week, given their long-term need at the position.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Allar, 21, started three years at quarterback for Penn State. He could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but opted to return to Penn State. He then suffered a broken left ankle in October and subsequently underwent surgery, ending his final year of eligibility.

For his career, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.

We took a deeper look at Allar back in October and how his draft stock may be shaping up.