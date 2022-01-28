Steelers Have Interviewed Omar Khan & Brandon Hunt For GM Job

According to Mark Kaboly, the Steelers have interviewed vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt for their general manager job.

This comes after Steelers’ owner Art Rooney indicated that current GM Kevin Colbert will step down from his position following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Both candidates have drawn interest from other teams around the NFL for potential GM jobs. Khan, notably, interviewed with the Bears, Texans, and Panthers in recent weeks, while Brown was interviewed by the Raiders.

Khan, 43, took his first NFL job as a scouting/personnel intern for the Saints back in 1997. After four years in New Orleans, he left to become the Steelers football administration coordinator.

Khan worked his way up to VP of football & business administration in 2016. He has interviewed for a number of GM jobs in past years, including the Jets, Seahawks and Panthers.

Hunt has served as the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator since February of 2010. He formerly played collegiately at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was a first-team all-conference offensive lineman.