Steelers Hiring Brian Flores As Senior Defensive Assistant & LB Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have hired former Dolphins HC Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

Flores has had a tumultuous offseason including a lawsuit and accusing Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross of offering him money to lose games. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin made a statement on the hiring of Flores.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.