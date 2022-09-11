Steelers Hope To Redshirt Kenny Pickett, Will Give Mitch Trubisky Long Look As Starter

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Steelers plan to give veteran QB Mitch Trubisky a long look as the starter this season and won’t have a quick trigger finger for first-round QB Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky signed with Pittsburgh this offseason on a two-year deal to be the team’s starter, and Rapoport and Pelissero say nothing happened during camp to change HC Mike Tomlin‘s mind.

They add Trubisky earned a captain’s patch by team vote, won over the locker room and looks like a perfect fit in OC Matt Canada‘s system.

As for Pickett, the staff is also high on him after taking him in the first round. Rapoport and Pelissero write, however, the Steelers hope to be able to sit Pickett for the whole season behind Trubisky and mimic the dynamic when Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sat for a year behind veteran Alex Smith.

It’s worth pointing out first-round quarterbacks historically end up playing sooner rather than later, sometimes despite intentions.

Trubisky, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

In 2021, Trubisky appeared in six games for the Bills and completed 75 percent of his passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Pickett, 23, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his five-year college career, Pickett completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 12,303 yards to go with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ quarterback situation as the news is available.