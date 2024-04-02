Steelers Host LB Khaleke Hudson For Visit

According to Howard Balzer, the Steelers hosted LB Khaleke Hudson for a visit on Tuesday.

Hudson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan.He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

Washington re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Hudson appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 74 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two pass defenses.

