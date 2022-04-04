Steelers Hosting Six Quarterbacks For Pre-Draft Visits

Aditi Kinkhabwala reports that the Steelers are hosting six quarterbacks for pre-draft visits.

The full list of quarterbacks visiting with Pittsburgh includes:

Willis, 22, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein says he has the build and play style of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts with the arm of former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

Willis threw for 5,176 yards over his four years at Auburn and Liberty, completing 62.8% of his passes. He threw for 48 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career. He also added 2,131 yards rushing over 366 attempts, and 29 career rushing touchdowns.

Pickett, 23, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He’s in the discussion to be the first quarterback selected in next year’s draft and a potential top-10 pick when all is said and done.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic currently has Pickett ranked as his No. 27 draft prospect.

During his five-year career with the Panthers, Pickett completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 12,303 yards to go with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Corral, 23, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compares Corral to Jets QB Zach Wilson.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

We will have more news on the Steelers as it becomes available.