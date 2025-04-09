Steelers Hosting Three For 30 Visits Today Including North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton

The Steelers will host North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton, Oregon DL Derrick Harmon and Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II for official 30 visits today, per Ray Fittipaldo.

Hampton and Harmon are potential options for Pittsburgh in the first round, while Gordon could be available later if they decide to wait to address the need at running back.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Hampton, 22, was a two-year starter at North Carolina, earning both first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors in his final two seasons. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career, Hampton rushed 622 times for 3,565 yards (5.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns to go along with 73 receptions for 635 yards and four more touchdowns.