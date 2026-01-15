Steelers Informed Assistant Coaches They Are Free To Pursue Other Jobs

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have informed all of their assistant coaches that they are free to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Dulac adds that Pittsburgh told their coaches that they would only be retained if their next head coach wants to keep them.

This includes OC Arthur Smith and DC Teryl Austin. Of the two, Smith has racked up head coaching interviews with the Cardinals and Titans, while the Lions have requested to interview him for their offensive coordinator job.

Smith, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons and joined Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the Steelers’ offense ranked 25th in total yards, 15th in total points, 26th in rushing yards and 22nd in passing yards.