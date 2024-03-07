Steelers Interested In Russell Wilson, Planning Meeting

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are interested in former Broncos QB Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning a meeting with him before the start of free agency.

Dulac notes there is mutual interest from Wilson in joining Pittsburgh.

Earlier today, James Palmer reported he spoke with multiple quarterback-needy teams and the sense he got from everyone was Wilson was not in their plans “as of right now.” So, this would indicate the first interest shown in Wilson.

Denver will officially release Wilson at the start of the league year with a June 1 designation but have given him permission to speak with other teams and take visits.

Because the Broncos still owe him $39 million guaranteed in 2024, he would be available to sign for the league minimum with a new team, about $1.2 million.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

