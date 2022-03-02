Steelers Interviewed Louis Riddick For GM Job

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers interviewed ESPN analyst and former Eagles Director of Pro Personnel Louis Riddick for their general manager job this week while at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh has now interviewed 13 candidates for their GM vacancy. The full list of candidates includes:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed) ESPN’s Louis Riddick (Interviewed) Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Interviewed) Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed) Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed) Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed) Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski (Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek. (Interviewed) Panthers’ assistant GM Dan Morgan. (Interviewed) Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz. (Interviewed) 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. (Interviewed) Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl. (Interviewed) Riddick, 51, finished his playing career in 2001 and later took a job with Washington as a pro scout. He worked his way up to director of pro personnel before joining the Eagles as a pro scout in 2008. Riddick once again managed to work his way up to director of pro personnel in Philadelphia before he was relieved of his duties in 2013. He has spent the past several years working as an ESPN analyst. The 49ers interviewed Riddick for their GM vacancy before they hired Kyle Shanahan and paired him with John Lynch. Riddick was also connected to the Chiefs’ GM job and later interviewed for the Giants’ GM job that ultimately went to Dave Gettleman. We’ll have more regarding the Steelers’ GM search as the news is available.