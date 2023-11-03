Steelers LB Cole Holcomb Out For Season, Will Undergo Knee Surgery

Tom Pelissero reports Steelers LB Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Thursday’s game and will undergo surgery.

Pittsburgh will place him on injured reserve shortly.

Holcomb, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2,754,884 contract with the team and signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Steelers back in March.

In 2023, Holcomb appeared in eight games and recorded 54 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.