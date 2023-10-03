Steelers Making Multiple PS Moves Including Signing WR Denzel Mims

According to Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are signing WR Denzel Mims to the practice squad.

The Steelers confirmed the news and announced the following moves:

Steelers signed WR Denzel Mims and OL Obinna Eze to their practice squad.

Steelers released RB Greg Bell, WR Jalen Camp and WR Jacob Campbell from their practice squad.

Pittsburgh will need to make two corresponding moves from a practice squad that now includes:

Mims, 25, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus when the Jets traded Mims to Detroit in August for a conditional late-round pick swap.

However, Mims was cut with an injury designation.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.