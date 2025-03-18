Steelers Met With Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

According to Tom Pelissero, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe met with Steelers’ brass over dinner on Tuesday night ahead of his Pro Day, including HC Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan, and QBs coach Tom Arth.

The quarterback prospect also met with the Browns at the NFL Combine.

Pittsburgh are one of several teams that could be looking to select a quarterback in this upcoming class and Milroe could be one of the options available since they don’t have a top-ten pick.

Last month, the Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported Pittsburgh was lukewarm on Milroe, contrary to a report that claimed the Steelers “love” him as a player.

Per DeFabo, Pittsburgh currently believes Milroe will end up being selected long before they’re comfortable using a pick on him.

The upcoming 2025 class is not loaded with prospects the NFL is excited about, and Milroe has legitimate physical talent.

However, he had a rollercoaster college career, and looks like a serious developmental project. We’ve seen players like that go anywhere from the top five picks to the third day of the draft in recent years, so Milroe’s stock is incredibly volatile.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.