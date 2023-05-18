Steelers Nearing Extension With QB Mitch Trubisky

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Steelers GM Omar Khan said they’re nearing an extension for backup QB Mitch Trubisky.

BREAKING: "We're finishing up an extension with Mitch Trubisky and that will be done here shortly" ~ Omar Khan#PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/UVxo2bmYgu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 18, 2023

Khan said they’re excited about their quarterback room and they like how Trubisky fits in as a backup behind starting QB Kenny Pickett.

Per Ian Rapoport, it’s a two-year extension for Trubisky. He’s currently entering the final year of a two-year $14.3 million deal and was slated to make a base salary of $8 million in 2023.

The Steelers could have saved $8 million in cap space by cutting Trubisky, which would have freed him up to pursue better opportunities to play elsewhere. An extension will likely lower his cap hit in 2023.

The Steelers also just re-signed QB Mason Rudolph who was the third-stringer last year, so they’re keeping the whole band together when a lot of people thought both Trubisky and Rudolph would be gone.

Trubisky, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2022, Trubisky appeared in seven games for the Steelers and completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 19 rush attempts for 38 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Trubisky as the news is available.