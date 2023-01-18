Steelers OC Matt Canada Expected To Return Next Season

Gerry Dulac reports that the Steelers have no plans to replace OC Matt Canada and that he is expected to return next season.

Canada, 50, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Indiana University back in 1994. He bounced around the college football ranks with Butler, Northern Illinois, and Indiana until signing as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator in 2012.

From there, Canada served as NC State’s offensive coordinator from 2013-2015, Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in 2016, LSU’s in 2017, and Maryland’s for 2018 where he eventually became the interim Head coach.

He signed on as the Steelers quarterbacks’ coach to begin his NFL coaching career and was later promoted to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2021.

Over the past two seasons, the Steelers have gone 18-15-1 with Canada as their offensive coordinator.