Steelers Officially Name Kenny Pickett Starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed on Tuesday that first-round QB Kenny Pickett will be their new starter going forward.

Kenny Pickett is listed as our starting quarterback on our latest depth chart. 📝: https://t.co/uFjycYGFSu pic.twitter.com/Aw7NbjwOGw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 4, 2022

This was expected after Pickett entered the game against the Jets in place of veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday.

Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his five-year college career, Pickett completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 12,303 yards to go with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 2022, Pickett has appeared in one game for the Steelers and thrown for 120 yards to go with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.