Steelers Officially Sign CB Desmond King, Add Four To PS

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that they’ve officially signed CB Desmond King and added four players to their practice squad including OL Kellen Diesch, OL Joey Fisher, DB Josiah Scott and WR Simi Fehoko.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

King, 28, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

In 2022, King appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 89 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two recoveries, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.