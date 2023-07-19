Steelers & Patriots In The Mix For Denzel Mims

Matt Lombardo reports that both the Patriots and Steelers are keeping an eye on Jets WR Denzel Mims, who could be released if no trade with another franchise is completed.

Mims has been on the trade block for some time now and while it seemed like he could be moved coming out of the preseason, it now appears he’ll have a new team in the near future.

Mims, 25, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

Mims will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We will have more news on Mims as it becomes available.