Steelers Place OT Zach Banner & LB Marcus Allen On COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen on the COVID-19 list.

Banner, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Indianapolis cut him loose at the start of his rookie season and was claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him in March of 2018 and was claimed by the Panthers, but cut during spring camp. He signed with the Steelers in August of 2018 and finished out his rookie contract in 2019. He re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 but played just one game due to injury.

Pittsburgh re-signed Banner to a two-year deal this past offseason.

For his career, Banner has appeared in 29 games for the Steelers and Browns and made two starts at tackle.