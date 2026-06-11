Steelers Releasing OL Aiden Williams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Steelers are releasing OL Aiden Williams.

Williams, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota Duluth following the 2025 draft. He was among their final roster cuts and signed with the practice squad but was released before the season started.

From there, Williams had a brief stint with Carolina’s practice squad in October 2025 before signing a futures deal with Pittsburgh this offseason.

Williams has yet to appear in an NFL game.