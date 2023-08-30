Steelers Releasing P Braden Mann

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are releasing P Braden Mann on Wednesday.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement.

Pittsburgh held onto him through Tuesday roster cut deadline in the hopes of finding a trade partner, but it appears none materialized.

Mann, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year in 2023 of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

New York waived him in April after failing to find a trade partner and he was claimed by the Steelers.

In 2022, Mann appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and totaled 3,889 yards on 83 attempts (46.9 YPA) to go along with 27 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.