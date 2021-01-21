Steelers Request Interview With Chargers QBs Coach Pep Hamilton For OC Position

Josina Anderson reports that the Steelers are placing a request to interview Chargers’ QB coach Pep Hamilton for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The Steelers were expected to promote Matt Canada to offensive coordinator. However, it appears as though they’re at least considering some external candidates for the job.

Hue Jackson is expected to interview for the Steelers job as well.

Hamilton, 46, began his coaching career as the QBs coach at Howard back in 1997. He spent five years at Howard and worked his way to offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach.

Hamilton had stints with the 49ers and Bears before he was hired by Jim Harbaugh as Stanford’s quarterbacks coach for the 2006 season. From there, he spent three years with the Colts as their offensive coordinator before being replaced after the 2015 season.

He had was the assistant head coach/QBs coach for the Browns in 2016 and returned to Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2017. From there, Hamilton served as the head coach and general manager for the XFL’s DC Defenders before being hired by the Chargers as a QB coach last year.