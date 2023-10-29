Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Out With Hamstring Injury

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers ruled out S Minkah Fitzpatrick during their Week 8 matchup due to a hamstring injury.

Fitzpatrick, 26, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.

In 2023, Fitzpatrick has appeared in eight games for the Steelers and recorded 52 tackles.

We will have more on Fitzpatrick as the news becomes available.