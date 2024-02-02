Steelers Sign DB Nate Meadors To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed DB Nate Meadors to a futures contract for the 2024 season. 

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Steelers:

  1. CB Luq Barcoo
  2. OT Tyler Beach
  3. WR Marquez Callaway
  4. FB Jack Colletto
  5. OT Kellen Diesch
  6. S Jalen Elliott
  7. G Joey Fisher
  8. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  9. OT Devery Hamilton
  10. OT Anderson Hardy
  11. WR Keilahn Harris
  12. DL Jonathan Marshall
  13. C Ryan McCollum
  14. WR Denzel Mims
  15. RB Aaron Shampkin
  16. DL Jacob Slade
  17. WR Duece Watts
  18. DB Kalon Barnes
  19. DB Thomas Graham
  20. LB Tyler Murray
  21. DE David Perales
  22. DB Josiah Scott
  23. DB Nate Meadors

Meadors, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCLA. He was on and off Minnesota’s active roster before being cut and re-signed to their taxi squad at the start of the season. 

Meadors was on and off of the Vikings’ taxi squad before signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he caught on with the Eagles and later joined the Browns.

Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him, at which point he joined the Giants. Meadors returned to the Browns in August. 

For his career, Meadors has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles and no interceptions. 

