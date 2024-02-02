Steelers Sign DB Nate Meadors To Futures Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed DB Nate Meadors to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Steelers:

CB Luq Barcoo OT Tyler Beach WR Marquez Callaway FB Jack Colletto OT Kellen Diesch S Jalen Elliott G Joey Fisher WR Dez Fitzpatrick OT Devery Hamilton OT Anderson Hardy WR Keilahn Harris DL Jonathan Marshall C Ryan McCollum WR Denzel Mims RB Aaron Shampkin DL Jacob Slade WR Duece Watts DB Kalon Barnes DB Thomas Graham LB Tyler Murray DE David Perales DB Josiah Scott DB Nate Meadors

Meadors, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCLA. He was on and off Minnesota’s active roster before being cut and re-signed to their taxi squad at the start of the season.

Meadors was on and off of the Vikings’ taxi squad before signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he caught on with the Eagles and later joined the Browns.

Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him, at which point he joined the Giants. Meadors returned to the Browns in August.

For his career, Meadors has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.