Steelers Sign HC Mike Tomlin To Three-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

The extension will keep Tomlin under team control through at least the 2024 season.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2024 season,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship.”

“I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons,” said Tomlin. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season.”

Tomlin, 49, was hired as the Steelers head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 145-78-1 (65 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances in 14 seasons. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

