Steelers Sign TE Marcus Baugh, Waive/Injure TE Dax Raymond

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed TE Marcus Baugh to their 90-man roster and waived TE Dax Raymond with an injury designation.

Raymond will revert to the injured reserve once he passes through waivers.

Baugh, 26, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason before signing a one-year contract with the Panthers in April of 2019.

Unfortunately, he was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later reverted to Carolina’s injured reserve list. He was officially waived by the Panthers in February.

The Washington Football Team signed him to a contract last March and eventually added him to the practice squad in October. He bounced on and off throughout the season until being cut loose earlier this offseason.

In 2020, Baugh appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded one reception for two yards.