Steelers Sign WR Aron Cruickshank & LB Kuony Deng

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers signed WR Aron Cruickshank to a contract on Monday.

Pittsburgh also signed LB Kuony Deng to a contract, per Wilson.

Cruickshank, 22, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in April. However, Chicago elected to cut him loose earlier this month.

During his college career at Wisconsin and Rutgers, Cruickshank recorded 103 receptions for 908 yards (8.8 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 40 rushing attempts for 360 yards (9.0 YPC) and three touchdowns. He also recorded 107 kickoff returns for 2,564 yards (24.0 YPR) and four touchdowns, also recording 21 punt returns for 210 yards (10.0 YPR) and one touchdown.