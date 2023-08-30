Steelers Sign Nine To Practice Squad Including CB Anthony Brown

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are signing CB Anthony Brown to a practice squad contract.

The Steelers announced Brown is one of nine signings to their practice squad.

We have added nine players to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/trUvcedyoV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 30, 2023

The full list includes:

CB Luq Barcoo RB Greg Bell DL Breiden Fehoko WR Dez Fitzpatrick DL Jonathan Marshall LB David Perales S Trenton Thompson TE Rodney Williams CB Anthony Brown

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

Brown has been testing the open market this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.

