Steelers Signing CB Levi Wallace To Two-Year, $8M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that former Bills CB Levi Wallace has agreed to a two-year contract worth $8 million with the Steelers.

Wallace, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bills.

However, Buffalo waived him at the start of the 2018 season and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to the Bills on one-year contracts each of the past two years.

In 2021, Wallace appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 58 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 10 pass deflections.